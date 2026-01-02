The Champions of the Oppressed: Hajj Qassem and Abu Mahdi

By Mokhtar Hadad

The commemoration of the anniversary of the martyrdom of the two great leaders- Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis- and their companions comes this year under a deeply meaningful slogan: “Champion of the Oppressed.”

This is not an emotional label or a rhetorical catchphrase; it is a lived path, a Qur’anic consciousness, and a political and moral approach embodied in the lives of these two martyrs, to the point that they became living examples of the noble verse: “But it was Our Will to favour those who were oppressed in the land.” [Al-Qasas, 5]

A Leader Who Carried the Burden of the Ummah

Most researchers and writers who have examined the life of the martyred Hajj Qassem Soleimani agree that he was not merely a professional military commander. He was a leader with a civilizational vision rooted in Islam, inspired by the path of Imam Khomeini [may his soul be sanctified], the guidance of Grand Ayatollah Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and the ethos of the Islamic Revolution.

From his early youth during the Sacred Defense, martyr Soleimani’s character took shape as a commander close to the hearts of the fighters- one who defended the oppressed and rejected discrimination. This was repeatedly highlighted by Imam Khamenei in his speeches, where he described him as a sincere, humble leader, devoted to the oppressed.

Supporting the Oppressed: From Slogan to the Field

For Martyr Soleimani, supporting the oppressed was never a theoretical discourse; it was practical action on the ground. In Palestine, supporting the resistance was a religious and moral duty. In Lebanon, he stood alongside the people and the resistance in the darkest of times, believing that the dignity of the Ummah is indivisible.

In Iraq and Syria, his role was most clearly manifested. His intervention came at the official request of those governments and aimed to protect their peoples from the most dangerous wave of terrorism in modern history. He stood beside the Iraqi farmer, the displaced Syrian, and civilians besieged by takfiri groups- without sectarian or ethnic distinction- making him a symbol that transcended borders.

Abu Mahdi: A Companion on the Same Path

Alongside Martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani stands the name of Martyr Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a unique model of a loyal leader devoted to serving his people. The relationship between the two men was one of complementarity in championing the oppressed and saving a nation from the threat of terrorism.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was the voice of the oppressed in Iraq. He believed that a nation’s dignity begins with protecting its vulnerable people in the face of occupation and terrorism. He played a pivotal role in organizing popular resistance forces and transforming them into a structured force capable of defending the people.

One of the defining features of the two martyrs’ vision was their belief in the unity of the arena of the oppressed. For them, the battle was not confined by borders; it was a struggle between a global hegemonic project and peoples striving for freedom and justice.

The Ethics of Leadership: Support Without Arrogance

What stands out in the lives of the two martyrs is their profound humility and their deep respect for human dignity. Neither Soleimani nor al-Muhandis was known for boasting or seeking fame. They worked quietly, leaving their impact to speak for itself.

After their martyrdom, Imam Khamenei emphasized that “the blood of these two leaders will produce many more like them,” underscoring that the school of supporting the oppressed does not end with the martyrdom of its leaders.

Martyrdom: The Crown of a Life of Support

The martyrdom of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions came as the culmination of a life devoted to defending the oppressed. Their assassination by American terrorism laid bare the fear of hegemonic powers toward the project of championing the oppressed that these martyrs embodied in service of the region’s peoples and the free people of the world.

Years after their martyrdom, their names remain alive in the conscience of free peoples- as symbols of dignity, justice, and standing with the oppressed wherever they may be.

This year’s slogan, “Champion of the Oppressed,” is not merely a title for a commemoration; it is a call to draw inspiration from the martyrs’ path in our own time. Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis proved that supporting the oppressed is not a passing choice, but a human duty and a faith-driven mission-and that the true leader is one who makes himself a bridge by which the oppressed can cross toward dignity.