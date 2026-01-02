Iran Reaffirms Continued Support for Axis of Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

The deputy chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi confirmed that Islamic Republic of Iran insists on continuing unwavering support for the Axis of Resistance, noting that enemies’ threats will have no impact on the resistance path.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 6th martyrdom anniversary of former IRG Al-Quds Force Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, held at Imam Khomeini [RA] Mosque late on Thursday, Vahidi highlighted, “Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, the Axis of Resistance is on the path of development and growth and Iran's support for the Axis of Resistance will continue with all its might.”

“The path and School of Martyr Qassem Soleimani will be continued with utmost power,” he stressed.

Turning to the recent threats of enemies of the country, Brigadier General stated that such statements are made out of fear, disappointment and helplessness by enemies, showing their complete frustration in the face of undisputed power of the Resistance Front.

On Dec. 31, 2025, General Ahmad Vahidi was appointed as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard by decree of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.