Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iran Reaffirms Continued Support for Axis of Resistance

Iran Reaffirms Continued Support for Axis of Resistance
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The deputy chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi confirmed that Islamic Republic of Iran insists on continuing unwavering support for the Axis of Resistance, noting that enemies’ threats will have no impact on the resistance path.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 6th martyrdom anniversary of former IRG Al-Quds Force Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, held at Imam Khomeini [RA] Mosque late on Thursday, Vahidi highlighted, “Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, the Axis of Resistance is on the path of development and growth and Iran's support for the Axis of Resistance will continue with all its might.”

“The path and School of Martyr Qassem Soleimani will be continued with utmost power,” he stressed.

Turning to the recent threats of enemies of the country, Brigadier General stated that such statements are made out of fear, disappointment and helplessness by enemies, showing their complete frustration in the face of undisputed power of the Resistance Front.

On Dec. 31, 2025, General Ahmad Vahidi was appointed as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard by decree of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Israel Iran zionist aggression ahmad vahidi UnitedStates QassemSoleimani IslamicResistance AbuMahdiAlMuhandis IRG AxisOfResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Reaffirms Continued Support for Axis of Resistance

Iran Reaffirms Continued Support for Axis of Resistance

7 hours ago
Iran Nuclear Industry Advances Despite Sanctions, Focuses On Public Health

Iran Nuclear Industry Advances Despite Sanctions, Focuses On Public Health

21 hours ago
Iran: US Threats to Nuclear Sites Endanger IAEA, NPT Credibility

Iran: US Threats to Nuclear Sites Endanger IAEA, NPT Credibility

one day ago
Ghalibaf Hails Soleimani’s Legacy As Enduring School Of Resistance

Ghalibaf Hails Soleimani’s Legacy As Enduring School Of Resistance

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 02-01-2026 Hour: 05:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot