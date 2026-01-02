Pezeshkian: Iran Unshaken by Pressure, Vows to Uphold Legacy of Fallen Resistance Leaders

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed that the country will remain steadfast in the face of external pressure and continue the course charted by resistance commanders assassinated by the United States and “Israel.”

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran marking the anniversary of the assassination of senior figures such as Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Pezeshkian said threats, sanctions and targeted killings will not deter Iran from its chosen path.

Addressing the gathering at Tehran’s Mosalla prayer complex, the president declared that Iran would not be intimidated by intimidation or violence. He said the nation is prepared to make sacrifices for its revolution and sovereignty and would persist on its course with determination.

General Soleimani, the former head of Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

Pezeshkian warned Iran’s opponents not to assume that the threat of death or assassination could weaken Iran’s resolve, stressing that the country would continue along what he described as the “path of the martyrs” while working persistently to address the needs of ordinary citizens.

He portrayed Soleimani as an exceptional and lasting role model, praising his ethical character and his commitment to justice, unity, and defending the oppressed. According to Pezeshkian, these traits earned Soleimani respect both inside Iran and beyond its borders.

The president said the large public turnout at the ceremony reflected a shared resolve to preserve the legacy of Soleimani and others martyred in what he described as acts of aggression by the United States and “Israel.” He emphasized that Iran would not abandon this path and would continue to resist oppression.

Pezeshkian accused the United States and “Israel” of engaging in what he called state terrorism under the guise of democracy and freedom, citing the assassination of Soleimani, his Iraqi ally Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, as well as Iranian scientists and military figures. He said such actions target prominent figures and independent voices worldwide.

Outlining his administration’s broader vision, Pezeshkian said his government would seek to emulate Soleimani’s emphasis on unity across ethnic and social divisions. He added that national cohesion and adherence to the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei are vital for confronting external pressure.

Turning to domestic issues, the president said safeguarding people’s livelihoods is a core priority, particularly as Iran faces economic challenges and sanctions. He pledged that his administration would work vigorously to address economic problems, promote justice, and strengthen social resilience, arguing that unity and perseverance are key to overcoming both internal and external challenges.