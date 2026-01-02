Doctors Without Borders Warns Accusations Threaten Life-Saving Aid in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Doctors Without Borders [MSF] has issued a strong warning about growing threats to humanitarian operations in Gaza, firmly rejecting allegations by the “Israeli” entity that some of its staff are linked to Palestinian resistance groups. The organization said the claims are unfounded and have not been backed by any evidence.

In a statement released on Thursday, MSF said the accusations appear aimed at pressuring non-governmental organizations into undergoing a complicated re-registration process under new and unclear “Israeli” regulations. The group warned that such allegations endanger the safety of medical workers and could deprive hundreds of thousands of Palestinians of essential healthcare at a time when Gaza’s health system is on the verge of collapse.

MSF is currently awaiting the renewal of its authorization to operate in Gaza and the occupied West Bank through December 31, 2025, under new “Israeli” rules that require the disclosure of staff names. The organization said it has repeatedly sought clarification from authorities but has received no clear criteria despite months of communication.

On December 30, “Israel” publicly accused MSF staff of having links to armed resistance groups. MSF said it takes such claims extremely seriously and stressed that it would never knowingly employ anyone involved in military activity. The organization criticized the public nature of the accusations, saying that making such claims without verified evidence puts humanitarian workers at risk and undermines critical medical efforts.

MSF highlighted the catastrophic condition of the Palestinian health system, noting that widespread destruction has left families struggling to meet even basic needs. The organization emphasized that the priority should be expanding medical services, not restricting them.

According to MSF, it currently supports one in every five hospital beds in Gaza, assists with roughly one-third of all births, and in 2025 alone provided around 800,000 outpatient consultations and carried out more than 22,700 surgeries.

The organization also rejected claims that it failed to comply with registration requirements, stating that it has been fully engaged with authorities since July 2025 and has already submitted most of the requested information.

In an earlier statement issued on December 22, 2025, MSF warned that new “Israeli” NGO registration rules could leave hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza without access to life-saving medical care by 2026. It said the possible revocation of NGO registrations beginning January 1 poses a serious threat to essential services in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

MSF stressed that the urgent need is to dramatically scale up humanitarian assistance, not obstruct it, as families struggle to survive amid destroyed infrastructure and ongoing assault.