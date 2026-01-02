Yemeni Military Leaders Reaffirm Backing for Palestinian Resistance, Warn Against “Israeli” Expansion

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Yusuf Hassan Al-Madani, has reiterated his country’s firm commitment to supporting the Palestinian resistance, praising Hamas commanders who were killed while confronting “Israeli” occupying forces on the battlefield.

In a message addressed to Hamas, Al-Madani said Yemen would continue to stand alongside resistance factions until Palestine is fully liberated and the last occupying soldier is expelled from the occupied territories. He stressed that Yemen supports every option and arena chosen by the resistance until victory and full independence are achieved.

The Yemeni military official paid tribute to the slain resistance leaders, saying they devoted their lives to confronting oppression and fighting what he described as criminal forces across multiple fronts. He added that the Palestinian people continue to produce leaders of similar caliber, ensuring that the banner of resistance will endure.

The statement followed confirmation by the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, that its longtime spokesperson Abu Obeida was assassinated in an “Israeli” strike on the Gaza Strip. The group also announced the deaths of several senior figures, including Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas’s leader in Gaza; Muhammad Shabana, the former commander of the Rafah Brigade known as Abu Anas; and Hakem al-Issa, a former chief of staff within the Qassam Brigades.

Al-Madani said the sacrifices and positions taken by these commanders humiliated the Zionist regime, shattered what he described as its arrogance, and created powerful examples of devotion and resistance. He asserted that the downfall of the Zionist enemy is inevitable and questioned only by those lacking courage or straying from what he called the right path.

Addressing Palestinian fighters directly, al-Madani said they should remain confident that despite continued brutality, oppression, and self-glorification by the Zionist enemy, it is inevitably heading toward defeat. He accused the Zionist entity of repeatedly breaking agreements and said its reliance on assassinations during ceasefires reflects its inability to confront resistance forces directly.

In a separate statement, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, also praised the martyred Hamas commanders, saying they were killed while facing what he described as the Zionist killing machine and terrorism.

Al-Houthi additionally condemned “Israel’s” reported move to recognize the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, saying Yemen firmly rejects any attempt to divide Muslim lands. Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia that has not received international recognition, has reportedly been discussed as a possible destination for the forced relocation of Palestinians by the Zionist entity.

The region, which lies along the Gulf of Aden and hosts the strategic port of Berbera, has also been linked to reports that the “Israeli” entity plans to establish a military base there. Such a presence, according to Yemeni officials, would give “Israel” leverage over the Gulf of Aden and the ability to target Yemen.

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement leader, Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, warned in a recent speech that any “Israeli” presence in Somaliland would be treated as a military target by the Yemeni Armed Forces.