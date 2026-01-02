Please Wait...

search
close

Champion of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Sheikh Qassem Speaks on 6th Martyrdom Anniversary of Commanders Soleimani and Al-Muhandis

Sheikh Qassem Speaks on 6th Martyrdom Anniversary of Commanders Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech on Saturday, January 1, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. Beirut time to mark the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of commanders Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

 

Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah QassemSoleimani AbuMahdiAlMuhandis

Comments

  1. Related News
Sheikh Qassem Speaks on 6th Martyrdom Anniversary of Commanders Soleimani and Al-Muhandis

Sheikh Qassem Speaks on 6th Martyrdom Anniversary of Commanders Soleimani and Al-Muhandis

4 hours ago
Hezbollah MP Condemns Yacoubian’s Remarks, Calls for Legal Action

Hezbollah MP Condemns Yacoubian’s Remarks, Calls for Legal Action

one day ago
Hezbollah Condemns Assassination of Senior Hamas Leaders, Offers Condolences and Support

Hezbollah Condemns Assassination of Senior Hamas Leaders, Offers Condolences and Support

2 days ago
Sheikh Qassem: No Retreat, No Surrender as Lebanon Faces US and “Israeli”-Driven Turmoil

Sheikh Qassem: No Retreat, No Surrender as Lebanon Faces US and “Israeli”-Driven Turmoil

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 02-01-2026 Hour: 05:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot