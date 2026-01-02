- Home
Sheikh Qassem Speaks on 6th Martyrdom Anniversary of Commanders Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech on Saturday, January 1, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. Beirut time to mark the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of commanders Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.
