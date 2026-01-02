Iran Hits Back at Trump’s Intervention

By Staff, Agencies

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani has warned that any US interference in Iran’s internal matters would destabilize the entire region and directly undermine American interests.

Larijani stated that recent positions taken by "Israeli" officials and US President Donald Trump have clarified the hidden dimensions of the current developments.

He emphasized that Iran clearly distinguishes between protesting business owners and destructive elements seeking to exploit unrest, stressing that foreign intervention would fundamentally alter the situation.

The senior Iranian official warned that Trump should be fully aware that US involvement in the internal issue would result in regional instability and the erosion of American interests.

In a direct message, he added that the American public should understand that it was Trump who initiated adventurism, cautioning them to be mindful of the safety of US soldiers.

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a new threat against Iran, claiming that Washington is “locked and loaded” and ready to intervene should Iranian authorities allegedly use violence against protesters.

Over the past week, Iran’s security and intelligence agencies announced the detention of several individuals accused of maintaining ties with foreign-based adversary groups and attempting to incite riots under the guise of public protests.

Tehran has repeatedly emphasized the distinction between lawful civil expression and coordinated acts of violence, warning that foreign actors routinely attempt to exploit social grievances to destabilize the country.

Trump’s remarks are deeply ironic, considering the United States’ own record of forceful crackdowns on protesters.

Trump’s statement follows a familiar pattern in which US officials portray themselves as defenders of human rights abroad while overlooking or justifying harsh domestic responses to dissent.