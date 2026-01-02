Hamas Warns of Escalating “Judaization” Policies at Ibrahimi Mosque in Occupied Al-Khalil

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has sharply criticized “Israel” for advancing what it described as a dangerous “Judaization” policy in the occupied West Bank, following a move that stripped the Palestinian municipality of Al-Khalil [“Hebron”] of its planning and construction authority at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Hamas said the “Israeli” entity is seeking to erase the Islamic, Arab and historical identity of the mosque and the city of Al-Khalil [“Hebron”]. The remarks came one day after the “Israeli” military removed municipal powers from Palestinian authorities at the holy site, a step widely viewed as undermining its Islamic administration.

Hamas said the decision is part of a broader strategy by “Israel” to tighten control over Palestinian land and religious sites. The group also noted that the move violates UNESCO resolutions that recognize the Ibrahimi Mosque and the Old City of Al-Khalil as endangered World Heritage sites.

The resistance movement urged the international community, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC], the Arab League, legal bodies and UN-affiliated institutions—particularly UNESCO—to take urgent action against what it called “Israel’s” increasing takeover of Islamic and Christian holy sites across the occupied territories.

The Al-Khalil Municipality also condemned the decision, describing it as a serious and unlawful violation that targets the long-standing status quo at the mosque and undermines the authority of Palestinian institutions responsible for its management. The municipality said the move clearly breaches international law and existing agreements.

In 1994, an armed “Israeli” settler carried out an attack inside the mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, killing 29 worshippers and injuring more than 120 others. In the aftermath, a 1997 agreement divided control of the site between Palestinians and “Israelis”, an arrangement that has since resulted in frequent settler incursions and expanding “Israeli” control over both the mosque and the city.

Under that agreement, the Islamic Waqf and the Al-Khalil Municipality were responsible for administering the mosque, including construction and renovation work. However, “Israel’s” latest decision removes those powers, heightening concerns that the entity is moving toward full control of the site.

Critics view this step as part of a gradual effort by “Israel” to transfer the mosque’s administration entirely into “Israeli” hands. In November, “Israeli” authorities informed the Al-Khalil Municipality of plans to seize the mosque’s internal courtyard, publicly posting the notice on the site’s walls.

Since the start of the “Israeli” assault on Gaza in October 2023, Palestinians have faced intensified restrictions and violations at the Ibrahimi Mosque. These include repeated bans on the call to prayer, closures to Muslim worshippers, settler intrusions, confiscation of keys, intrusive searches and harassment of residents in surrounding areas.

Municipal workers have also reported routine obstruction and harassment by “Israeli” soldiers when attempting to access the mosque. Rights groups say these measures reflect a broader escalation of human rights and religious freedom violations by “Israel” against Palestinians throughout the occupied territories.