Champion of the Oppressed

 

Iran’s Shamkhani To Trump: Our National Security A Red Line

Iran’s Shamkhani To Trump: Our National Security A Red Line
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani confirmed that any interventionist hand approaching Iran’s security under false pretexts will be cut off before reaching the country with a regret-inducing response.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Shamkhani wrote, “The Iranian people know the American idea of “rescue” all too well – from the experience of Iraq and Afghanistan to Gaza.”

"Iran’s national security is a red line, not a playground for reckless posts," he added in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social.

Trump on Friday issued a new threat against Iran, claiming that Washington is “locked and loaded” and ready to intervene should Iranian authorities allegedly use violence against protesters.

In a post published on his social media platform, Trump wrote that if Iran “shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States would “come to their rescue.”

