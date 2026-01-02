- Home
Soleimani: A Champion for the Oppressed – Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Tribute to a Legendary Leader
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
This report presents a series of poignant posters featuring key captions from Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s speech, honoring the legacy of General Qassem Soleimani.
Through martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s words, Hajj Soleimani is portrayed not only as a military commander but as a true champion of the oppressed, whose unwavering commitment to justice and resistance left an enduring mark on the region.
These captions capture the essence of Hajj Soleimani’s impact and the profound respect he earned from those who stood alongside him in the fight against tyranny.
