Denmark To Stand Firm against Trump’s Plan for Greenland

By Staff, Agencies

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has strongly rejected renewed efforts by the United States to acquire Greenland, delivering a firm and defiant speech amid rising diplomatic tensions.

Speaking from her official residence, Frederiksen condemned what she referred to as "threats, pressure, and condescending talk" from a "closest ally," clearly alluding to the US without naming it directly.

In her remarks, Frederiksen criticized the notion of taking over another country, calling it an "outdated and unacceptable worldview," stressing, "About wanting to take over another country, another people, as if it were something one could buy and own. We are not the ones seeking conflict. But let no one be in doubt: No matter what happens, we will stand firm on what is right and wrong."

The statement comes weeks after US President Donald Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland. Trump has long expressed interest in acquiring the Arctic island, citing national security concerns and economic potential.

In his annual New Year’s Eve address, King Frederik X echoed the prime minister’s sentiments, acknowledging "turbulent times" and emphasizing the "strength and pride" of the Greenlandic people. The monarch also noted an increase in military training and readiness programs in the Arctic, underlining Denmark’s growing focus on regional security.

The appointment of Jeff Landry, who has publicly stated his intention to "make Greenland a part of the US," has caused outrage in Copenhagen. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen labeled the move "completely unacceptable" and summoned the US ambassador for clarification.

Danish officials have interpreted the action as a provocation and escalation of a long-standing geopolitical ambition by Washington. Trump’s earlier remarks about purchasing Greenland were dismissed at the time as unrealistic, but recent developments have revived concerns in Denmark over US intentions in the Arctic.

In response to the growing pressure, Denmark has intensified its military presence in the Arctic. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to reinforce sovereignty and deter foreign attempts at territorial influence.

A recent assessment by Denmark’s intelligence services categorized the US as a potential threat to national security. The report stated that Washington "uses economic power, including in the form of threats of high tariffs, to enforce its will and no longer excludes the use of military force even against allies."