Military Advisor Calls for Iranian Unity Against Enemy Plots

By Staff, Agencies

Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari, senior advisor to Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, warned that enemy plots disguised under slogans such as women’s rights seek to divide society.

Speaking Thursday at a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani’s martyrdom in Isfahan, Ashtari emphasized the need for vigilance, national unity, and resisting societal fragmentation.

He noted that adversaries cannot achieve their goals through military or security means and are instead seeking to create discord, highlighting the importance of officials addressing the needs of the disadvantaged and avoiding political exploitation of social issues.

“Unity and cohesion strike a blow to our enemies,” Ashtari said. “They will not succeed through military or security confrontations, and we must ensure that no rift arises among the people.”

Acknowledging the economic pressures on the people, Ashtari warned against attempts to exploit these hardships for political gain.

“There are many ways to address economic pressures, and any effort to use this as a pretext for political agendas is clearly unacceptable to our people,” he said.

Protests erupted in Iran beginning Sunday as shopkeepers in Tehran closed their businesses in response to the rial plunging to record lows against the US dollar.

Iran’s Attorney-General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad said Wednesday that peaceful economic protests are a “recognizable reality” and must be addressed through legal channels, while warning that organized attempts to exploit such protests will face decisive legal action.

Movahedi-Azad said unilateral sanctions that restrict essential goods and services amount to collective punishment, which international humanitarian and human rights law reject.

The attorney-general stressed separating lawful protest from crime, saying peaceful economic protests must be pursued through legal channels.

He warned, however, against attempts to manipulate legitimate demands.

The judiciary, he said, has a responsibility to draw a clear line between the right to protest and criminal acts.

“Any attempt to turn economic protests into insecurity, destruction of public property, or execution of external scenarios will face legal, proportionate, and decisive reaction,” he added.

Ashtari on Thursday identified “maintaining cohesion” as a key national priority, noting that preserving the Islamic Republic is, according to the late Imam Khomeini, a paramount duty.

He praised the strategic role of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei in guiding the country through crises.

“We must thank God for having a wise and far-sighted leader who has steered the ship of the Islamic Revolution through all turbulence. Undoubtedly, no one cares for the people, especially the underprivileged, as much as the Leader.”

Highlighting Iran’s history of facing plots, sanctions, and threats since the 1979 revolution, Ashtari added, “Wherever the security of the people is at stake, citizens have always stood united.”

He urged adherence to the path of the martyrs, expressing hope that the nation will successfully navigate current challenges and reach new heights without disappointing the sacrifices of its heroes.