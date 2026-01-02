UK: Racial, Religious Hate Crime on Public Transport Growing

By Staff, Agencies

Racial and religious hate crime on UK public transport is increasing, according to newly obtained data by The Guardian, as community groups warn that fear of abuse is forcing people to change their travel habits or avoid journeys altogether.

Police forces across the country have recorded a rise in hate crimes over the past year, with a notable increase in racially motivated offences in Scotland and a surge in religiously motivated hate crimes, particularly Islamophobia, across England and Wales.

Public transport poses unique risks, as perpetrators can isolate victims, act under the influence of alcohol, and leave the scene quickly, often without accountability.

According to the report, figures obtained through a freedom of information request show that racial hate crimes reported to British Transport Police across England, Wales, and Scotland rose from 2,827 cases in 2019–2020 to 3,258 in 2024–2025.

Religious hate crimes followed a similar trend, increasing from 343 in 2019–2020 to 419 in 2023–2024, with a slight drop to 372 cases in 2024–2025.

Courtney, a young woman travelling by train out of Glasgow city center in August, recounted being verbally harassed by an elderly woman who sat opposite her. "Out of nowhere, she began making racist remarks," Courtney said, adding that the woman escalated the incident by spraying disinfectant in her direction and telling her, "Go back to your own country."

Courtney, who shares parts of her daily life on TikTok, decided to record the incident for her safety. Although some passengers eventually intervened, she said the emotional impact lingered. “The most helpful thing by far is to show the targeted person they’re not alone,” she said. “Just standing beside someone or checking in can completely change how supported they feel.”

Akeela Ahmed, chief executive of the British Muslim Trust, confirmed the rise in Islamophobic abuse, especially against visibly Muslim individuals, including children. She described buses and trains as particularly unsafe for Muslim women and girls, where verbal abuse and threats of violence often go unchecked. "Many Muslims now feel compelled to micro-analyze every movement, expression, or gesture out of fear that it may be misinterpreted, recorded, and weaponized against them," she said.

Ahmed also noted the lack of CCTV coverage on buses and in remote transport locations, making it easier for perpetrators to evade responsibility.

Carol Young, deputy director of the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights, warned that many incidents likely go unreported. "Using public transport may not feel safe for everyone, and some people may avoid it or restrict travel to certain times," she said.

Hate crimes are on the rise in the UK, especially against Muslims. In an incident last year in October 2025, police in southern England launched an investigation into a suspected arson attack targeting a mosque in the coastal town of Peacehaven, East Sussex.

Emergency services responded to a fire at the mosque on Phyllis Avenue following reports of flames at the entrance of the building. CCTV footage captured two individuals, both wearing dark clothing and masks, approaching the front entrance. One of the suspects sprayed an accelerant on the doorway before setting it ablaze.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire, preventing it from spreading further. While no injuries were reported, the mosque and a nearby vehicle sustained significant damage.

A spokesperson for the mosque expressed gratitude that no one was harmed, despite the physical damage. "While the incident has caused damage to our building and vehicles, we are profoundly grateful that no one was injured," the spokesperson said.

"This hateful act does not represent our community or our town. Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness, respect, and mutual support, and we will continue to embody those values. We ask everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion."

The East London Mosque also condemned the attack, noting it was the second violent incident targeting a place of worship in the United Kingdom within a week.