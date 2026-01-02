Saudi Envoy Accuses STC Of Blocking Aden Airport

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Saeed Al Jaber, revealed on Friday that Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), ordered the closure of Aden International Airport earlier this month, preventing a Saudi delegation’s plane from landing.

In a post on X, Al Jaber said al-Zubaidi issued direct instructions to halt air traffic at the airport, despite Riyadh’s efforts over several weeks to de-escalate tensions.

He described the STC leadership’s response as marked by “rejection and intransigence,” stressing that Saudi Arabia remains committed to supporting a political process and stability in Yemen.

The statement followed confirmation by a Saudi source to Reuters that Transport Minister Abdul Salam Hamid, an STC member, ordered the full closure of the airport.

The source said Hamid defied official directives allowing only limited flights to Riyadh and Jeddah, instead suspending all traffic.

The airport shutdown has become a key flashpoint in the growing rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over southern Yemen.

Saudi measures reportedly aim to curb STC military and logistical activity, particularly in Hadramout and al-Mahra, where the council continues to expand its influence.