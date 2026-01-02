Indore Waterborne Disease Outbreak Kills 10, Exposes Safety Failures

By Staff, Agencies

A waterborne disease outbreak has killed at least 10 people and hospitalized hundreds in Indore, India’s cleanest city for eight consecutive years, highlighting serious failures in water safety monitoring.

The outbreak occurred in Bhagirathpura, a low-income neighborhood where residents had complained for months about foul-smelling tap water.

Authorities failed to act until more than 270 people were hospitalized with severe diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.

Among the dead was a five-month-old infant whose parents used contaminated tap water for feeding.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed that sewage had entered the drinking water supply.

Investigators found a public toilet built directly above a main water pipeline without a septic tank, allowing waste to seep into the system. Water tests detected bacteria commonly found in sewage.

State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said door-to-door surveys identified more than 2,450 additional suspected cases requiring immediate medical assistance.

The crisis has shocked residents of Indore, which holds “Water+” certification for treating all its sewage and preventing wastewater discharge into water bodies.

Local officials described the incident as gross negligence, and several municipal employees have been suspended pending investigation.

The outbreak underscores wider sanitation challenges in India, where sewage treatment capacity lags far behind production.

Waterborne diseases are estimated to kill around 117,000 children under five annually, largely due to contaminated drinking water.