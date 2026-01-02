South Korean Court Extends Detention Of Former President Yoon Suk Yeol

By Staff, Agencies

A South Korean court on Friday issued a new arrest warrant for former president Yoon Suk Yeol, extending his detention for up to six additional months as he faces multiple criminal charges linked to his 2024 attempt to impose martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court said the extension was necessary due to concerns that Yoon could destroy evidence. His previous arrest warrant was set to expire on January 18.

Yoon was indicted in November 2025 on charges including aiding the enemy, with prosecutors alleging he ordered drone flights over the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fabricate a security crisis that would justify declaring military rule.

He briefly suspended civilian governance on December 3, 2024, triggering mass protests and a political crisis that led to his removal from office in April 2025.

He became South Korea’s first sitting president to be detained after resisting arrest for weeks using his security detail.

Yoon was initially jailed in January, released on procedural grounds in March, and rearrested in July amid renewed concerns over evidence tampering in the insurrection case.

Prosecutors are also seeking a 10-year prison sentence in a separate obstruction of justice case, with a verdict expected on January 16.

Following months of political turmoil, South Koreans elected a new president on June 3, 2025.

President Lee Jae-myung assumed office the next day, pledging national reconciliation, dialogue with the DPRK, and economic stability amid global uncertainty.