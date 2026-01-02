’Israeli’ Raids Escalate Across Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces carried out a wide-scale raid campaign early Friday across several cities and towns in the occupied West Bank, involving home invasions, arrests, demolitions, and the tightening of sieges on Palestinian communities.

Occupation forces stormed the cities of Beit Lahm and Beit Sahour, deploying heavily in multiple neighborhoods, including the western “housing” area of Beit Sahour.

In al-Khalil Governorate, occupation forces raided and searched homes in the towns of Dura and Halhul, arresting at least three Palestinians.

Northwest of Ramallah, occupation forces sealed all entrances to the villages of Nabi Saleh and Aboud, while imposing a full siege on the Bani Zeid al-Gharbiya villages and the town of Aboud, restricting movement for around 15,000 residents.

The escalation comes amid ongoing demolition operations in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, where occupation forces have destroyed at least 25 buildings housing more than 100 residential units.

The demolitions are widely viewed as part of a broader displacement policy targeting camps that shelter tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" settlers, under the protection of occupation forces, attacked Palestinian homes in the Khala’il al-Luz area southeast of Beit Lahm, throwing stones and besieging residences.

Occupation forces fired sound bombs and toxic gas, causing multiple cases of suffocation before sealing off the area entirely.

The raids are part of the "Israeli" occupation’s ongoing campaign of repression and control across the West Bank.