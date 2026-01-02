Elon Musk Vows To Fund Republicans Ahead Of US Midterms

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk has signaled his intention to heavily fund Republican candidates in the upcoming US midterm elections, warning that the United States would “cease to exist” if Democrats regain control of Congress.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the remarks on Friday in response to a post on X claiming he was “going all-in” to support Republicans and help President Donald Trump regain full congressional control in November.

Musk replied that “America is toast if the radical left wins,” accusing Democrats of planning to “open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud.”

According to Axios, Musk has already written large checks to Republican campaigns and plans to increase donations throughout 2026.

The move comes as Republicans face growing political pressure following losses in several special elections, including in traditionally conservative districts.

Public support for Trump has also declined since the start of his second term. A recent Economist/YouGov poll showed the president with a 39% approval rating and 56% disapproval.

Musk was one of Trump’s closest allies during the 2024 election, donating around $290 million and becoming the campaign’s largest contributor.

After Trump returned to office, Musk was appointed head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with cutting federal spending.

However, relations between the two deteriorated in June over Trump’s major spending bill.

Musk resigned from DOGE, publicly denounced the legislation, and briefly floated the idea of forming a new political party. Trump later dismissed Musk as “crazy.”

The renewed pledge to fund Republicans signals Musk’s return to active political engagement as the midterms approach.