Champion of the Oppressed

 

Saudi Naval Deployment Targets Smuggling In Arabian Sea

Saudi Naval Deployment Targets Smuggling In Arabian Sea
By Staff, Agencies

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces have completed their deployment in the Arabian Sea to conduct inspection and anti-smuggling operations, according to Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, al-Maliki said the deployment aims to strengthen maritime security and ensure compliance with ongoing de-escalation efforts. He warned that any military movements considered destabilizing or in violation of these efforts would be dealt with decisively.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in southern Yemen, particularly following recent developments involving the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC). Al-Maliki reiterated earlier warnings that actions undermining de-escalation initiatives would not be tolerated.

Saudi state television previously reported that Riyadh ended its strategic military partnership with the United Arab Emirates in Yemen before the end of last year.

Tensions reportedly escalated after STC forces moved into Hadhramaut, Yemen’s largest and most oil-rich southern province, in December 2025.

The move deepened disagreements between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over influence in southern Yemen.

Reports also pointed to unprecedented Saudi measures, including alleged airstrikes on Emirati vessels in the port of Mukalla said to be carrying military equipment to the STC.

Saudi officials have issued explicit warnings calling on the UAE to withdraw its forces from Yemen and cease interference in the country’s internal affairs.

