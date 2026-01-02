US Lawmaker Warns Against Military Action On Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US Representative Thomas Massie has stressed that the United States should focus on its domestic problems rather than wasting military resources on interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

In a post on X, the Kentucky Republican said, “We have problems at home and shouldn’t be wasting military resources on another country’s internal affairs,” emphasizing that Washington should not intervene militarily in Iran.

Massie underlined that any military action against Iran would require congressional approval, rejecting the rationale behind recent US threats.

“Military strikes on Iran require Congressional authorization,” he wrote, arguing that the current escalation is “not about freedom of speech in Iran,” but rather “about the dollar, oil, and ‘Israel’.”

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump escalated rhetoric against Tehran, claiming Washington is prepared to intervene if Iranian authorities respond violently to protests.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that if Iran “violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States would “come to their rescue,” adding that the US is “locked and loaded.”

Trump’s comments were issued amid growing calls from US and “‘Israeli’” officials and lawmakers for increased pressure on Iran, including open discussions of regime change, as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high.

The statements also coincide with protests in several Iranian cities, where shopkeepers and citizens have demonstrated against rising inflation and worsening economic conditions, calling on the government to take urgent action to address livelihood concerns.