Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

US Lawmaker Warns Against Military Action On Iran

US Lawmaker Warns Against Military Action On Iran
folder_openUnited States access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US Representative Thomas Massie has stressed that the United States should focus on its domestic problems rather than wasting military resources on interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

In a post on X, the Kentucky Republican said, “We have problems at home and shouldn’t be wasting military resources on another country’s internal affairs,” emphasizing that Washington should not intervene militarily in Iran.

Massie underlined that any military action against Iran would require congressional approval, rejecting the rationale behind recent US threats.

“Military strikes on Iran require Congressional authorization,” he wrote, arguing that the current escalation is “not about freedom of speech in Iran,” but rather “about the dollar, oil, and ‘Israel’.”

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump escalated rhetoric against Tehran, claiming Washington is prepared to intervene if Iranian authorities respond violently to protests.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that if Iran “violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States would “come to their rescue,” adding that the US is “locked and loaded.”

Trump’s comments were issued amid growing calls from US and “‘Israeli’” officials and lawmakers for increased pressure on Iran, including open discussions of regime change, as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high.

The statements also coincide with protests in several Iranian cities, where shopkeepers and citizens have demonstrated against rising inflation and worsening economic conditions, calling on the government to take urgent action to address livelihood concerns.

Iran lawmaker us led interventions UnitedStates DonadlTrump

Comments

  1. Related News
US Lawmaker Warns Against Military Action On Iran

US Lawmaker Warns Against Military Action On Iran

6 hours ago
Elon Musk Vows To Fund Republicans Ahead Of US Midterms

Elon Musk Vows To Fund Republicans Ahead Of US Midterms

8 hours ago
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath as NYC Mayor

Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath as NYC Mayor

one day ago
Pentagon Confirms $8.6B Boeing Deal for F-15 Jets to ’Israel’

Pentagon Confirms $8.6B Boeing Deal for F-15 Jets to ’Israel’

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 02-01-2026 Hour: 09:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot