Op. Martyr Soleimani: The Day Tehran Shattered the American Ain Al-Asad Base

By Al-Ahed News

Operation Martyr Soleimani marks the moment Tehran answered assassination with force. Precision missiles rained down on the American Ain Al-Asad base, signaling a turning point in the balance of power and delivering a clear message: the era of unanswered aggression was over.