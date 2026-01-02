Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Op. Martyr Soleimani: The Day Tehran Shattered the American Ain Al-Asad Base

Op. Martyr Soleimani: The Day Tehran Shattered the American Ain Al-Asad Base
4 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Operation Martyr Soleimani marks the moment Tehran answered assassination with force. Precision missiles rained down on the American Ain Al-Asad base, signaling a turning point in the balance of power and delivering a clear message: the era of unanswered aggression was over.

 

