Qalibaf: US Bases “Legitimate Targets” In Case of Provocation

By Staff, Agencies

Speaker of Iran's Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf responded to US President Donald Trump's military threats against the Iranian nation Friday, saying that all US bases and forces will be legitimate targets should they do any act of adventurism.

Reacting to Trump's meddlesome remarks about recent events in Iran, Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf wrote on his X account that Qalibaf stressed that the nation will disappoint the enemies like always, adding that peaceful protests by traders and shopkeepers have been allowed by the Iranian government.

"The Satan raised his voice because the efforts of operatives of the [foreign] intelligence services to turn the legitimate protests of the traders and shopkeepers into violent and armed urban battles was failed due to the experienced Iranian nation's vigilance."

"Throughout history, the Iranian nation has disappointed far more experienced and professional enemies than these; we will never see protesters as the same as foreign mercenaries, and we will embrace our beloved people," the speaker added.

"Also, the disrespectful American president should know that with this official admission, all American bases and forces in the entire region will be our legitimate target in response to any potential adventure. Know that the Iranians are united and determined to act against the foreign enemy," Qalibaf underscored.