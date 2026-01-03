Please Wait...

search
close

Champion of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Qalibaf: US Bases “Legitimate Targets” In Case of Provocation

Qalibaf: US Bases “Legitimate Targets” In Case of Provocation
folder_openIran access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Speaker of Iran's Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf responded to US President Donald Trump's military threats against the Iranian nation Friday, saying that all US bases and forces will be legitimate targets should they do any act of adventurism.

Reacting to Trump's meddlesome remarks about recent events in Iran, Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf wrote on his X account that Qalibaf stressed that the nation will disappoint the enemies like always, adding that peaceful protests by traders and shopkeepers have been allowed by the Iranian government.

"The Satan raised his voice because the efforts of operatives of the [foreign] intelligence services to turn the legitimate protests of the traders and shopkeepers into violent and armed urban battles was failed due to the experienced Iranian nation's vigilance."

"Throughout history, the Iranian nation has disappointed far more experienced and professional enemies than these; we will never see protesters as the same as foreign mercenaries, and we will embrace our beloved people," the speaker added.

"Also, the disrespectful American president should know that with this official admission, all American bases and forces in the entire region will be our legitimate target in response to any potential adventure. Know that the Iranians are united and determined to act against the foreign enemy," Qalibaf underscored.

Iran DonaldTrump USMilitary UnitedStates USBases MohammadBaqerQalibaf

Comments

  1. Related News
Qalibaf: US Bases “Legitimate Targets” In Case of Provocation

Qalibaf: US Bases “Legitimate Targets” In Case of Provocation

10 hours ago
Op. Martyr Soleimani: The Day Tehran Shattered the American Ain Al-Asad Base

Op. Martyr Soleimani: The Day Tehran Shattered the American Ain Al-Asad Base

21 hours ago
Military Advisor Calls for Iranian Unity Against Enemy Plots

Military Advisor Calls for Iranian Unity Against Enemy Plots

one day ago
Soleimani: A Champion for the Oppressed – Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Tribute to a Legendary Leader

Soleimani: A Champion for the Oppressed – Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Tribute to a Legendary Leader

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 03-01-2026 Hour: 07:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sheikh Qassem: Iran benefits when the region is stable and built on sound foundations.
Sheikh Qassem: Today, Hezbollah deals with Iran and Iran supports it—but what has Iran taken in return for this support? It has taken nothing.
Sheikh Qassem: Our relationship with Iran is a very natural one.
Sheikh Qassem: With the advent of the blessed Islamic Revolution, the renaissance of peoples began through resistance yearning for freedom.
Sheikh Qassem: Imam Khomeini was able to chart Iran’s path away from Western control.