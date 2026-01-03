- Home
Caracas Under Fire: Military Bases Targeted
By Staff, Agencies
Heavy airstrikes have struck Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, amid reports of an escalating military situation and heightened foreign pressure.
Loud explosions and intense military aircraft activity were reported across Caracas, with power outages affecting several areas following the strikes.
Reuters reported power and internet outages near a military base south of Caracas, with strikes hitting several areas of the capital and airstrikes also targeting Margarita Island in Nueva Esparta state.
Later reports revealed that strikes targeted multiple bases and civilian installations, including the Fort Tiuna military complex, La Carlota air base, and the Higuerote Airport. Footage shared by citizens also showed military transport helicopters flying over the capital.
No official statement has yet been issued by Venezuelan authorities, and the full scope of the attacks remains unclear. The United States has not yet announced responsibility for the attacks, although Washington has repeatedly threatened to attack Venezuelan territory.
A Venezuelan military source said several military sites have been struck in the country, adding that an official statement will be issued shortly.
Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro took to X, urging the United Nations and the Organization of American States [OAS] to act immediately. “Caracas is being bombed right now,” he said, adding, “Alert the world: Venezuela has been attacked! The OAS and the UN must meet immediately.”
