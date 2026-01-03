Martyrs Soleimani and Al-Muhandis in the Thought of Imam Khamenei

Mukhtar Haddad

Martyrs on the Path of Resistance

It is impossible to discuss the challenges of the 21st century in West Asia without highlighting the figures of martyrs Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who became symbols of resistance against domination, colonialism, and terrorism in the region.

These martyrs were not only military leaders; they were also symbols of hope and unity in the face of major challenges. Their status is firmly established in the thought of Grand Ayatollah Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who, in numerous speeches, emphasizes their role and the significance of their martyrdom.

Leaders of Victories and the Message

Martyrs Soleimani and al-Muhandis played a pivotal role in combating the terrorist organization Daesh. Their shared vision helped establish a broad front of resistance against terrorism. They acted as one spirit in two bodies, achieving victories against the global-Zionist-terrorist project, which sought to divert attention from the central cause of the Ummah: Palestine.

In his speeches, Imam Khamenei describes Soleimani not only as an exceptional military commander but also as a symbol of rationality, courage, and devotion to God.

In one meeting with Soleimani’s family and organizers of his memorial, he said that Soleimani exemplified practical diligence, combining battlefield bravery with careful strategic reasoning. His reports were filled with substantial accomplishments reflecting this balance of courage and planning.

The Imam also emphasized that Soleimani’s sincerity and devotion were the essence of his school, noting that working sincerely for God alone made his name a global symbol in the Islamic world.

His Eminence stresses that Soleimani’s leadership was not limited to a single nation; he represented the entire Islamic Ummah. His popularity crossed borders, embraced by peoples throughout the region.

Status of the Martyrs After Their Death

After the martyrdom of Hajj Qassem and Hajj Abu Mahdi in the U.S. terrorist operation at Baghdad airport in January 2020, Imam Khamenei issued a strong condolence message, stating that their martyrdom was not an ordinary incident, but a luminous historical milestone in the path of resistance. He affirmed that the jihadist path of resistance would continue even stronger and that their blessed blood would guide the Ummah toward greater strength and deeper unity.

In other statements, the Imam highlighted that the Islamic Ummah should understand that the martyrdom of these great leaders is not the end, but the beginning of a new phase of resistance, and that their enemies will never erase their legacy.

Lessons and Strategic Vision

Analysis of Imam Khamenei’s thought shows that Soleimani’s school of thought was not limited to battlefield achievements but also included intellectual and cultural dimensions. From the Imam’s perspective, Soleimani’s defense of Iraq and Syria against terrorism was part of a broader mission to protect the Islamic Ummah’s identity.

Soleimani’s Traits from the Leader’s Perspective

Based on multiple analyses of Imam Khamenei’s speeches, key aspects of Martyr Soleimani’s character emerge:

• Sincerity: Martyr Soleimani worked solely for God, without ostentation or personal ambition.

• Representative: His funeral showed the world that Soleimani was not only a symbol for Iran but for the entire Islamic Ummah.

• Strength of Character: Martyr Soleimani played a pivotal role in shaping regional events, and his name became a symbol of revolution and resistance.

The words of Imam Khamenei can be read on more than one level (or from multiple dimensions):

1. Strengthening Identity and Principle: By emphasizing Martyr Soleimani as a sincere fighter and strategic leader, the discourse provides a model for confronting challenges.

2. Continuity, Not End: Imam Khamenei stresses that resistance did not stop after his martyrdom; the blood of the martyrs have amplified the momentum of the struggle.

3. International Dimension: The Imam portrays Martyr Soleimani as a symbol of Islamic solidarity, giving his legacy a global dimension as a figure of resistance against domination, not merely a local hero.

Impact of the Two Martyrs on Reality

The martyrdom of Soleimani and al-Muhandis revived public memory and energized resistance movements. Imam Khamenei repeatedly emphasized that their blood would not be wasted and that the Ummah would continue its journey with greater strength and awareness.

Their image in the collective memory of the people is not merely a commemoration but a symbol of hope and unity against foreign domination, reflected in marches and gatherings across Iraq, Iran, and other countries after their martyrdom.

Imam Khamenei described Soleimani’s martyrdom as a pivotal moment in the history of resistance:

“I will never forget the name of Martyr Soleimani; he is a figure who will remain alive in the memory of the Ummah. This martyrdom was a historic event, not a fleeting incident.”

In conclusion, the school of Martyrs Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis represents a long continuum of the resistance movement. It thrives in the minds of generations and forms an intellectual, cultural, and practical foundation for confronting arrogance and terrorism.

Through Imam Khamenei’s words, it is clear that their legacy encompasses not only battlefield achievements but also human values, unity, courage, and sacrifice for the sake of God-lessons that will continue to shape the discourse of resistance for generations to come.