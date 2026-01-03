IRG: Trump’s Threats Against Iran Expose Desperation

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] has issued a statement on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, denouncing the US president's recent meddlesome remarks as out of desperation.

“The Resistance of the Iranian nation and its youth during the imposed 12-day war made the enemy understand that Iran is full of Soleimanis,” the IRG statement read.

“The powers of domination, by multiplying the martyrdom-like legacy of Hajj Qassem, completed and expanded the list of this land’s legends,” it added.

The IRG also emphasized that the political and security power of the system of domination has been eroded, and that the American order in the region and the world is facing collapse—an enduring outcome of Martyr Soleimani and the fighters of the Resistance Front.

In its statement, the IRG added that Trump and the “bloodthirsty” Netanyahu, through the “cowardly and unjust assassination” of the martyr, failed to destroy his extraordinary power, path, and influence.

The statement continued, noting that despite his martyrdom, Palestinian fighters inspired by Martyr Soleimani created the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” a testament to the enduring impact of his legacy.

The statement continued that “the spirit of Resistance has taken flight in the pursuit of justice and revenge against the killers of Soleimani and the pure souls of the martyrs of the Resistance.”

It added that “the spirit of Soleimani flows through the bodies of the nations of the region, showing that in the face of child-killing bullies, more Al-Aqsa Floods lie ahead.”

The IRG emphasized that the Axis of Resistance and the struggle against "Israel", both historically and today, are “inseparably linked with the name and memory of Martyr Soleimani.”

It added that, thanks to Soleimani’s guidance, the Islamic Resistance in Muslim countries has become a cohesive, synergistic, and effective front, reflecting his “artistry” in uniting the forces of Resistance.

The statement highlighted that the ideal, spirit, and central slogan of the Islamic resistance for the liberation of al-Quds are now expressed globally through #FreePalestine, reaching not only the Islamic world but also Western lands and even “in front of the White House.”

The statement noted that the President of the United States, described as “the killer of Martyr Soleimani,” is once again attempting to force Iran into submission, after failing through Soleimani’s assassination and the 12-day war.

It added that the Iranian nation, through vigilance and by refusing to align with affiliated rioters, “neutralized the sinister plots of the malicious American leaders and their traitorous mercenaries” and delivered a hard slap to their dark faces.

The IRG concluded that Trump, “consumed by anger and, out of desperation, threatens the nation and government of the Islamic Republic.”

At the end of its statement, the IRG emphasized that in these days filled with light and blessing, the devoted guards of Islam are once again seeking the help of Amir al-Mu’minin Imam Ali [PBUH] and the pure souls of the martyrs, especially the “lofty spirit of the martyred Lieutenant General Hajj Qassem Soleimani.”

The statement noted that they are also renewing their allegiance to the Commander-in-Chief, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as well as to the ideals of the Revolution and the martyrs.

The IRG affirmed that the guards declare they will remain ready to sacrifice their lives “alongside the wise Leader and in the service of the dear people until all complex conspiracies of the enemies are defeated and an independent and strong Iran is achieved.”