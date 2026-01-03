Please Wait...

search
close

Champion of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Gaza Shelter Crisis Worsens Amid Harsh Winter

Gaza Shelter Crisis Worsens Amid Harsh Winter
folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza are enduring increasingly dire conditions as makeshift shelters struggle to withstand harsh winter weather.

A recent assessment by shelter experts found that many donated tents provide little protection from wind and rain. The findings contradict claims that Palestinians are receiving adequate shelter and underscore the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Palestine Shelter Cluster, coordinating nearly 700 NGOs with the Red Cross and UN, said most newly delivered tents "likely need to be replaced." An assessment of 9,000 surveys and field observations revealed severe shortcomings in the shelters.

Egyptian, Saudi, and Chinese tents were found poorly made and unable to withstand weather, while those from Qatar, the UAE, and the UN met acceptable standards.

Recent storms have damaged or destroyed thousands of tents, affecting some 235,000 displaced Palestinians, while many commercially sold tents remain both unsuitable for Gaza’s winter and unaffordable, according to UN officials.

“The tent we live in is worn out and rainwater leaks inside,” said Linda Abu Halima, 30, whose home in Beit Lahia was destroyed. She added they “cannot buy a new tent due to the high prices” and have received no aid.

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced multiple times since the beginning of the "Israeli" genocide, with entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble and essential services collapsed.

Jawaher Abd Rabbo, 25, now lives with her husband and three children in a rat-infested room in the ruins of Gaza City’s Nasser neighborhood. "We left when we heard explosions," she said, adding, "I carried my two-month-old and held my two-year-old, while my husband, injured in the war, was in a wheelchair."

"Israeli" restrictions on construction materials have hampered efforts to reinforce shelters. "We had no blankets or clothing to protect us from the cold," Abd Rabbo said, adding, "We only have one mattress, and staying in a ruined building is extremely dangerous, but we have no choice."

Since October's ceasefire, only 20,000 of 90,000 tents in Gaza were supplied by the UN or major international NGOs. The rest came via donations approved by "Israeli" authorities, who claimed to allow over 25,000 tonnes of winter aid, though officials say it’s insufficient.

The temporary ceasefire did little to improve living conditions in Gaza. Hopes for reconstruction were unmet as the territory remained divided and humanitarian access limited, deepening the shelter crisis.

Since October’s ceasefire, 414 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza, with 19 more dying from building collapses. Aid officials warn that without urgent shelter improvements and humanitarian access, the situation will be catastrophic.

Trump’s 20-point plan calls for Hamas disarmament, “Israeli” withdrawal, an international stabilization force, a technocratic administration, and full aid flow, but these proposals remain theoretical as suffering in Gaza continues.

Israel Palestine Gaza gaza genocide zionist aggression UnitedStates HumanitarianCrisis IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Gaza Shelter Crisis Worsens Amid Harsh Winter

Gaza Shelter Crisis Worsens Amid Harsh Winter

8 hours ago
’Israeli’ Raids Escalate Across Occupied West Bank

’Israeli’ Raids Escalate Across Occupied West Bank

one day ago
Hamas Warns of Escalating “Judaization” Policies at Ibrahimi Mosque in Occupied Al-Khalil

Hamas Warns of Escalating “Judaization” Policies at Ibrahimi Mosque in Occupied Al-Khalil

one day ago
Displaced Palestinians Perish Amid Gaza Fires, Cold

Displaced Palestinians Perish Amid Gaza Fires, Cold

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 03-01-2026 Hour: 07:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sheikh Qassem: These foreign and Arab states intervene to change the direction, whereas Iran has never intervened to change the direction.
Sheikh Qassem: Foreign and Arab tutelage interferes in the economy and politics, appoints officials, and intervenes to change convictions for its own gains.
Sheikh Qassem: Iran benefits when the region is stable and built on sound foundations.
Sheikh Qassem: Today, Hezbollah deals with Iran and Iran supports it—but what has Iran taken in return for this support? It has taken nothing.
Sheikh Qassem: Our relationship with Iran is a very natural one.