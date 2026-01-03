Gaza Shelter Crisis Worsens Amid Harsh Winter

By Staff, Agencies

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza are enduring increasingly dire conditions as makeshift shelters struggle to withstand harsh winter weather.

A recent assessment by shelter experts found that many donated tents provide little protection from wind and rain. The findings contradict claims that Palestinians are receiving adequate shelter and underscore the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Palestine Shelter Cluster, coordinating nearly 700 NGOs with the Red Cross and UN, said most newly delivered tents "likely need to be replaced." An assessment of 9,000 surveys and field observations revealed severe shortcomings in the shelters.

Egyptian, Saudi, and Chinese tents were found poorly made and unable to withstand weather, while those from Qatar, the UAE, and the UN met acceptable standards.

Recent storms have damaged or destroyed thousands of tents, affecting some 235,000 displaced Palestinians, while many commercially sold tents remain both unsuitable for Gaza’s winter and unaffordable, according to UN officials.

“The tent we live in is worn out and rainwater leaks inside,” said Linda Abu Halima, 30, whose home in Beit Lahia was destroyed. She added they “cannot buy a new tent due to the high prices” and have received no aid.

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced multiple times since the beginning of the "Israeli" genocide, with entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble and essential services collapsed.

Jawaher Abd Rabbo, 25, now lives with her husband and three children in a rat-infested room in the ruins of Gaza City’s Nasser neighborhood. "We left when we heard explosions," she said, adding, "I carried my two-month-old and held my two-year-old, while my husband, injured in the war, was in a wheelchair."

"Israeli" restrictions on construction materials have hampered efforts to reinforce shelters. "We had no blankets or clothing to protect us from the cold," Abd Rabbo said, adding, "We only have one mattress, and staying in a ruined building is extremely dangerous, but we have no choice."

Since October's ceasefire, only 20,000 of 90,000 tents in Gaza were supplied by the UN or major international NGOs. The rest came via donations approved by "Israeli" authorities, who claimed to allow over 25,000 tonnes of winter aid, though officials say it’s insufficient.

The temporary ceasefire did little to improve living conditions in Gaza. Hopes for reconstruction were unmet as the territory remained divided and humanitarian access limited, deepening the shelter crisis.

Since October’s ceasefire, 414 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza, with 19 more dying from building collapses. Aid officials warn that without urgent shelter improvements and humanitarian access, the situation will be catastrophic.

Trump’s 20-point plan calls for Hamas disarmament, “Israeli” withdrawal, an international stabilization force, a technocratic administration, and full aid flow, but these proposals remain theoretical as suffering in Gaza continues.