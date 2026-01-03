Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Trump: Maduro Captured, Flown Out of Venezuela

Trump: Maduro Captured, Flown Out of Venezuela
folder_openUnited States access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a "large scale strike" on the South American country.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said he would give a news conference at 11:00 am [1600 GMT] at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

venezuela nicolasmaduro DonaldTrump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump: Maduro Captured, Flown Out of Venezuela

Trump: Maduro Captured, Flown Out of Venezuela

7 hours ago
US Lawmaker Warns Against Military Action On Iran

US Lawmaker Warns Against Military Action On Iran

one day ago
Elon Musk Vows To Fund Republicans Ahead Of US Midterms

Elon Musk Vows To Fund Republicans Ahead Of US Midterms

one day ago
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath as NYC Mayor

Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath as NYC Mayor

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 03-01-2026 Hour: 07:25 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sheikh Qassem: We are the ones who believe that America is tyrannical and aggresses against us, that our country must be liberated, and that “Israel” is an aggressor.
Sheikh Qassem: These foreign and Arab states intervene to change the direction, whereas Iran has never intervened to change the direction.
Sheikh Qassem: Foreign and Arab tutelage interferes in the economy and politics, appoints officials, and intervenes to change convictions for its own gains.
Sheikh Qassem: Iran benefits when the region is stable and built on sound foundations.
Sheikh Qassem: Today, Hezbollah deals with Iran and Iran supports it—but what has Iran taken in return for this support? It has taken nothing.