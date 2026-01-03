- Home
Trump: Maduro Captured, Flown Out of Venezuela
United States 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a "large scale strike" on the South American country.
"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump said he would give a news conference at 11:00 am [1600 GMT] at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
