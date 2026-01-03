NGOS Warn “Israel’s” Ban Threatens Vital Aid in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Over fifty global humanitarian organizations in the occupied Palestinian territories have raised concerns that recent "Israeli" registration processes could severely disrupt their operations, jeopardizing aid to civilians in critical need, even with the Gaza ceasefire in place.

The 53 international non-governmental organizations [INGOs] issued a joint statement Friday condemning "Israel's" decision to deregister 37 humanitarian organizations in occupied Palestine, halting their operations after 60 days.

The NGOs stressed that these groups are crucial for humanitarian aid, working with the UN and Palestinian civil society to provide large-scale life-saving assistance.

They urged the "Israeli" occupation entity to reconsider its decision, noting that the UN, taskforces, and donors recognize the vital role of these NGOs in aid and development.

The statement noted that despite the ceasefire, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis remains severe, with one in four families surviving on just one meal a day. Winter storms have displaced tens of thousands, leaving 1.3 million people in urgent need of shelter.

The NGOs stressed that International NGOs provide over half of Gaza’s food aid, manage 60% of field hospitals, and implement nearly three-quarters of shelter and non-food assistance, including all treatment for severely malnourished children.

The organizations warned that halting operations would shut down health facilities, halt food distribution, disrupt shelter supplies, and halt essential care.

The NGOs stated that the decision to suspend registrations is a political move with serious repercussions, obstructing vital humanitarian aid and violating international law. They urged "Israel" to halt these actions and called on donor governments to pressure the "Israeli" occupation to ensure aid can continue.

The Zionist entity has revoked the permits of 37 aid organizations, including MSF and the Norwegian Refugee Council, for failing to comply with new regulations requiring detailed information on personnel, funding, and activities.

The "Israeli" occupation entity justifies the move by claiming links to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad but has provided no evidence. The decision has drawn widespread international criticism, with 17 human rights groups condemning it for undermining humanitarian efforts and endangering communities.