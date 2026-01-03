Please Wait...

Iran Urges UNSC to Act Against US Attacks on Venezuela

folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran's foreign ministry condemned the US airstrikes in Venezuela on Saturday, calling them an act of aggression that violates the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministry urged the UN Security Council to take immediate action to halt the illegal US invasion of Venezuela.

"The US military aggression against an independent state that is a member of the United Nations is a blatant violation of regional and international peace and security, the consequences of which will affect the entire international system and will further expose the system based on the UN Charter to erosion and destruction," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that Washington's actions undermine international law and pose a serious threat to regional and global peace and security.

Tehran further stressed Venezuelan government's intrinsic right to defense and called on the United Nations and all governments in the international system which are committed to the rule of law, peace, and international stability, to unequivocally condemn the attack and hold the perpetrators to account.

Iran Caracas venezuela iran foreign ministry nicolasmaduro DonaldTrump UnitedStates LatinAmerica

Sheikh Qassem: We want a Lebanon that is sovereign, free, independent, and capable.
Sheikh Qassem: Shame—utter shame—on those who justify “Israel,” who do not pressure it to stop its aggression, and who do not even contribute through media pressure in support of our brothers in Palestine.
Sheikh Qassem: We take pride in our relationship with Iran because it has given us and taken nothing from us.
Sheikh Qassem: Resistance, rejecting occupation, and confronting corruption are both a matter of faith and of interest.
Sheikh Qassem: We have taken from Iran, and it has taken nothing from us.