Iran Urges UNSC to Act Against US Attacks on Venezuela
By Staff, Agencies
Iran's foreign ministry condemned the US airstrikes in Venezuela on Saturday, calling them an act of aggression that violates the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The ministry urged the UN Security Council to take immediate action to halt the illegal US invasion of Venezuela.
"The US military aggression against an independent state that is a member of the United Nations is a blatant violation of regional and international peace and security, the consequences of which will affect the entire international system and will further expose the system based on the UN Charter to erosion and destruction," the statement said.
The ministry stressed that Washington's actions undermine international law and pose a serious threat to regional and global peace and security.
Tehran further stressed Venezuelan government's intrinsic right to defense and called on the United Nations and all governments in the international system which are committed to the rule of law, peace, and international stability, to unequivocally condemn the attack and hold the perpetrators to account.
