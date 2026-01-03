Hezbollah Slams Terrorist Aggression against Venezuela: US Persists In Wars to Redraw Maps

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement regarding the US aggression against Venezuela:

Hezbollah condemns the terrorist aggression and American thuggery against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which targeted the capital, Caracas, as well as vital and civilian facilities and residential complexes.

The aggression further involved the abduction of the head of state, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife.

This constitutes a blatant and unprecedented violation of the national sovereignty of an independent state, of international law, and of the charters of the United Nations, based on flimsy and false pretexts.

This aggression represents a renewed confirmation of the policy of hegemony, arrogance, and piracy practiced by the US administration without any deterrent, and a stark proof of its disregard for international stability and security. It also entrenches the logic of the “law of the jungle,” blows up what remains of the structure of the international system, and hollows it out of any substance that could serve as a guarantee or source of safety for peoples and states.

The US, which continues to live in a frenzy of control and domination-especially under its current president- persists in its aggressive policies aimed at subjugating free states and peoples, plundering their wealth and resources, and leading war projects intended to redraw the maps of countries.

While it falsely claims to spread peace in the world and to support democracy and the freedom of peoples to determine their own destiny, it repeatedly reveals its true criminal face-from Afghanistan to Iraq, Yemen, and Iran- through its manufacture of terrorism and its support for its protégé Israel, with which it shares the same criminal, aggressive, and colonial behavior.

Meanwhile, the international community resorts to shameful silence, instead of rising up and sounding the alarm to reject and curb this American aggression and thuggery.

Today’s aggression against Venezuela constitutes a further escalation in the direct threat to every independent, sovereign state that refuses hegemony and submission.

Hezbollah further affirms its full solidarity with Venezuela - its people, presidency, and government-in confronting this American aggression and arrogance, which will fall before the will of the free Venezuelan people, who have rejected all forms of hegemony and colonialism on their land and who have always stood with the causes of justice and the oppressed in the world, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

Hezbollah calls upon all states, governments, peoples, and free forces around the world to condemn this aggression and to stand alongside Venezuela and its people, and their full right to defend their sovereignty and independence.