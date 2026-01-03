Imam Khamenei: We’ll Bring Enemy to Its Knees

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed the enemy is behind the economic problems in the country through the rial depreciation, calling for an intensified crackdown on foreign-backed rioters.

Imam Khamenei held a meeting with the families of the martyrs of the 12-day war against the United States-backed “Israeli” entity on Father's Day, which marks Imam Ali birthday anniversary and martyrdom anniversary of former IRG Quds Force Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani on Saturday at Imam Khomeini Hussainyeh in downtown Tehran.

“We will not back down in the face of the enemy. By relying on God Almighty and trusting in the support of the people, we will bring the enemy to his knees with divine success,” said the Leader after blaming the foreign enemies for depreciations of the rial and its fluctuations.

He pointed to recent protests held in Tehran by traders and shopkeepers over the currency fluctuations, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran respects the right to protest while it cannot tolerate riots.

“The uncontrolled rise in foreign currency prices [against the rial] is not natural and is the work of the enemy, which has to be stopped,” His Eminence highlighted, stressing that "We talk to the protestor, but there's no point in talking to the rioter."

In parallel, the Leader underscored that “A bunch of mercenaries hired by the enemy infiltrated in the ranks of the shopkeepers and traders and chanted anti-Islam, anti-Iran, and anti-Islamic Republic slogans.”

His Eminence called on the security forces to intensify the crackdown on the enemy's mercenaries who try to undermine the country's security through riots.

Imam Khamenei condemned the actions of those seeking to undermine national security, emphasizing the dangers posed by individuals exploiting protests for destructive purposes.

He stressed that it is "absolutely unacceptable" for groups, under various labels and names, to attempt to destabilize the country, while hiding behind the sincere, healthy promoters of revolution. The Leader further pointed out that the enemy does not stand idly by but actively exploits every opportunity to create chaos.

The Leader also addressed the recent unrest, stating, “They saw an opportunity here and wanted to exploit it,” emphasizing that what matters most is the unity of the nation, reflecting the same qualities that defined Soleimani: Faith, sincerity, and action. He also warned against indifference to the enemy's soft war and its provocative rhetoric.

He reiterated, “We will not retreat in front of the enemy. We will subdue the enemy with divine victory, relying on God Almighty, and confident in the support of the people.”

In his response to the US and President Trump’s threats, Imam Khamenei firmly stated, “Iran will not surrender to the enemy,” reinforcing the nation's determination to resist external pressures.

Addressing the recent unrest, the Leader emphasized the importance of distinguishing between legitimate protest and chaos, noting, “We talk with the protesters, but there is no point in talking to the rioters; they must be put in their place.”

Lastly, His Eminence commended the Iranian merchant class for their unwavering loyalty, declaring, “The Iranian merchant class is among the most loyal to the Islamic system and the Islamic Revolution, and their demands are rightful.”