’Israeli’ Drone Strikes Vehicle in Southern Lebanon, Claims Two

folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" drone strike in southern Lebanon has claimed lives of two people, as "Tel Aviv's" ongoing aggression against the country violate a ceasefire agreement established in late November.

In the latest act of aggression against Lebanon, an "Israeli" drone launched a missile at a car in the Ain al-Mazrab area near Safad al-Batikh, within the Bint Jbeil district, on Sunday. The attack completely destroyed the vehicle and set it ablaze.

The strike inflicted heavy damage on civilian property in the area, including nearby cars, shops, commercial establishments, and residential units situated above them.

The "Israeli" occupation forces claimed the strike in the Jmeijmeh area of southern Lebanon was directed at a member of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah.

The "Israeli" occupation continues to target vehicles and its assassination policy despite the ceasefire that began on November 27.

