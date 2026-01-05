Denmark Pushes Back Against Trump’s Renewed Claims Over Greenland

By Staff, Agencies

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump for what she described as unacceptable threats toward Greenland, warning Washington to stop pressuring a long-standing ally.

Her remarks came after Trump questioned Denmark’s ability to govern and defend the Arctic island, which is an autonomous territory within the Danish kingdom.

Speaking to The Atlantic on Sunday, Trump asserted that the United States “needs” Greenland for defense purposes and suggested Copenhagen is unable to protect it from alleged Russian and Chinese activity. He added that broader consequences of US military actions elsewhere, including in Venezuela, were for others to consider.

Frederiksen responded firmly, stating that the United States has “no right to annex” any part of the Danish kingdom. She stressed that Greenland and its people have made it clear they are not for sale and urged Washington to end its threats against both Denmark and Greenland.

Trump first floated the idea of purchasing Greenland in 2019, a proposal quickly rejected by Danish and Greenlandic authorities. Since returning to office last year, he has revived the idea and has even hinted at the possible use of force, further escalating tensions.

In response, Denmark has taken steps to reinforce its Arctic presence, increasing both military and civilian monitoring in the region, viewing the renewed pressure as a direct challenge to its sovereignty.

Later on Sunday, Trump mocked Denmark’s security efforts, claiming they amounted to little more than adding “one more dog sled.” He repeated assertions that Greenland is surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships and insisted Denmark cannot manage the perceived threat. Trump also claimed that Greenland is vital to US and European security interests and suggested the issue would be revisited soon.

Tensions have continued to rise in recent weeks. In December, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland. Landry has publicly supported incorporating the territory into the United States, a move that prompted Denmark to summon the US ambassador for clarification.

Following the US military operation in Venezuela, a former Trump administration official, Katie Miller, further fueled controversy by suggesting on social media that Washington could “soon” take over Greenland, deepening concerns in Copenhagen about US intentions.