Hamas Blasts ’Israel’ Over Gaza Ceasefire Violations

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned the "Israeli" occupation for intensifying breaches of the ongoing ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, warning that such actions threaten to undermine the fragile truce.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem accused "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] of continuing to target and kill innocent civilians, as well as advancing beyond designated lines in areas like Khan Yunis, contributing to further forced displacement of Palestinians.

Qassem highlighted a sharp increase in home demolitions in eastern Gaza, describing the actions as part of its urban genocide and full-scale ethnic cleansing.

He also pointed to "Israel's" continued closure of the Rafah border crossing and severe restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries, both of which he said constitute direct violations of the ceasefire terms brokered last October.

"These systematic violations aim to sabotage the agreement and perpetuate suffering in Gaza," Qassem said.

The Hamas spokesman called on ceasefire mediators and guarantor states to mount pressure on "Israel" and force it to halt its truce breaches and fulfill its obligations under the deal.

Palestinian authorities reported hundreds of ceasefire breaches since the truce began, including deadly incidents and aid obstructions, amid ongoing humanitarian challenges in the war-torn territory.

Since the ceasefire, IOF violations have claimed lives of at least 420 Palestinians and wounded around 1,200, following "Israel’s" two-year war on Gaza that left over 71,000 martyred, 171,000 wounded, and 90% of civilian infrastructure destroyed.

The United Nations has estimated reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.