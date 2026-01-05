Ghalibaf Sounds Alarm on Foreign-Backed Unrest

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqher Qalibaf, opened Monday’s session by offering condolences to lawmakers and the nation on the anniversary of Sayyeda Zaynab’s [PBUH] passing, honoring her as a symbol of patience and resistance.

Turning to the recent protests, Qalibaf said the Leader’s emphasis on separating protesters from rioters provides a clear and effective roadmap.

He stressed that dialogue with protesters is essential, noting that their demands are legitimate and that all efforts must be directed toward restoring economic stability.

He stated that the government is seriously committed to addressing public concerns and expressed hope that planned measures would respond to legitimate demands.

At the same time, he warned that individuals directly or indirectly linked to foreign intelligence services, whose role is to hijack protests and turn them into unrest, must be confronted in a smart and effective manner to protect public security and social calm.

He added that throughout history, the Iranian nation has confronted mercenaries and traitors, and that enemies will once again be defeated despite deploying extensive intelligence, security, and media resources.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf said the world is witnessing the stage in which "Israeli" war crimes in Gaza are carried out openly, resulting in the killing of large numbers of women, children, and civilians, while such actions are celebrated in the US Congress despite condemnation in international courts.

He also pointed to the abduction of Venezuela’s legally elected president, calling it a clear violation of international law.