Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Maduro’s Son Urges Venezuelans to Mobilize Against US Aggression

Maduro’s Son Urges Venezuelans to Mobilize Against US Aggression
folder_openAmericas... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan lawmaker Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of President Nicolas Maduro, urged citizens to unite and take to the streets in response to recent US attacks on the country’s leadership and sovereignty.

In an audio message circulated on Thursday, Maduro Guerra urged national unity and popular mobilization, "Today was a day of shock, but tomorrow we will take to the streets,” he said.

“We are fine, calm, and steady, and you will see us in the street."

He called on supporters to raise the banners of late President Hugo Chavez and stand firm in solidarity, demanding the safe return of Maduro and his wife, First Lady Cilia Flores.

Following Maduro’s abduction in a foreign attack on January 3, 2026, Venezuela’s Supreme Court ordered Executive VP Delcy Rodríguez to assume all presidential powers and duties to ensure continuity and national defense.

Constitutional Chamber president Tania D’Amelio Cardiet said Maduro’s forced absence created a temporary impossibility to fulfill his duties, compelling the court to act amid an unprecedented threat to state stability and national security.

Caracas venezuela maduro nicolasmaduro DonaldTrump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Maduro’s Son Urges Venezuelans to Mobilize Against US Aggression

Maduro’s Son Urges Venezuelans to Mobilize Against US Aggression

2 hours ago
Colombia’s President Urges Latin Unity After Trump Threats and US Aggression Against Venezuela

Colombia’s President Urges Latin Unity After Trump Threats and US Aggression Against Venezuela

4 hours ago
Venezuela’s Armed Forces Affirm Loyalty to Acting President Rodríguez After US Seizure of Maduro

Venezuela’s Armed Forces Affirm Loyalty to Acting President Rodríguez After US Seizure of Maduro

5 hours ago
Rodriguez Chairs First Emergency Cabinet Session

Rodriguez Chairs First Emergency Cabinet Session

5 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 05-01-2026 Hour: 02:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot