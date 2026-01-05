Maduro’s Son Urges Venezuelans to Mobilize Against US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan lawmaker Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of President Nicolas Maduro, urged citizens to unite and take to the streets in response to recent US attacks on the country’s leadership and sovereignty.

In an audio message circulated on Thursday, Maduro Guerra urged national unity and popular mobilization, "Today was a day of shock, but tomorrow we will take to the streets,” he said.

“We are fine, calm, and steady, and you will see us in the street."

He called on supporters to raise the banners of late President Hugo Chavez and stand firm in solidarity, demanding the safe return of Maduro and his wife, First Lady Cilia Flores.

Following Maduro’s abduction in a foreign attack on January 3, 2026, Venezuela’s Supreme Court ordered Executive VP Delcy Rodríguez to assume all presidential powers and duties to ensure continuity and national defense.

Constitutional Chamber president Tania D’Amelio Cardiet said Maduro’s forced absence created a temporary impossibility to fulfill his duties, compelling the court to act amid an unprecedented threat to state stability and national security.