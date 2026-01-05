Iran Top General: US, ’Israel’ Waging ‘Soft Warfare’ After Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said the United States and the "Israeli" occupation entity are waging “soft warfare” to destabilize the country in an attempt to make up for their defeat in June’s 12‑day imposed war.

General Mousavi made the remarks in a meeting with police commanders and officials on Sunday amid sporadic protests in Iranian cities over economic hardships.

He said the Iranian nation will rely on its Iranian-Islamic identity and its nature of peace-seeking and resistance against enemies, and will never allow rioters and the deceived to act against the country.

“The enemies, particularly the United States and the 'Israeli' entity, are focused on fueling insecurity in Iran by making use of the tools of soft warfare to make up for their defeat in the 12-day imposed war [in June],” he added.

The top general emphasized that after the US and the “Israeli” occupation faced defeat and frustration from their failed aggression, they resorted to soft warfare and economic pressure to “fuel insecurity and unrest” as compensation for their losses.

Mousavi noted that shopkeepers and merchants voiced their rightful and legitimate demands for stabilizing the exchange rate and improving business conditions.

However, he said, the US and the "Israeli" entity “hastily and excitedly” deployed their trained agents to exploit the protests and disrupt national security and peace through psychological operations and cognitive warfare tactics.

He praised the wise and insightful Iranian nation for quickly separating itself from the rioters and those who seek to create chaos.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Saturday the national currency devaluation is “unnatural” and involves “the hand of the enemy.”

Referring to the recent unrest across the country, which began at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar last week, Imam Khamenei said the bazaar merchants are “among the most loyal segments of the country to the Islamic Revolution,” stressing that “one cannot clash with the Islamic system in the name of the bazaar and merchants.”