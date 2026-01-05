Trump Claims Control Over Venezuela, Dismisses Elections as Priority

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has outlined his vision for Venezuela following the recent US military intervention, stating that the country must first be brought under “law and order” and economic discipline before considering future elections.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Trump dismissed concerns about a prolonged military quagmire like those in Iraq and Afghanistan, framing the intervention as necessary to save what he described as a “third world country ready to fail” after years of socialist governance.

“We should run the country properly,” Trump declared. “We should run the country with law and order. We should run the country where we can take advantage of the economics of what they have – which is valuable oil and valuable other things.”

Following the US operation, which led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s Supreme Court formally named Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as interim president to ensure the “continuity of the State” and the “defense of sovereignty.” Rodríguez has condemned the US actions and emphasized that Venezuela will not return to “being the colony of another empire” or “slaves” under foreign control. She also stressed that the country is ready for “respectful relations” with Washington, but only on its own terms.

Trump, however, threatened Rodríguez with similar consequences if she does not comply with his demands, warning that she could face a “very big price,” one “probably bigger than Maduro’s.” In an interview with The Atlantic, Trump made it clear that he would not tolerate any resistance to US plans for Venezuela.

Trump also indicated that holding a new election in Venezuela is not a priority for the United States. “Don’t ask me who’s in charge, because I’ll give you an answer, and it’ll be very controversial... It means we’re in charge,” he said, making clear that Washington now has de facto control over the country. Trump further clarified that he would not support any opposition figures, including Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee who had openly backed US military action against her own country.

The US intervention, however, has sparked sharp criticism from key powers in the Global South. China condemned the action as “hegemonic” and a severe violation of international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty. Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also denounced the move, saying it “crossed an unacceptable line.” Russia, a key ally of Venezuela, expressed “firm solidarity” with the country, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov offering support in a call with acting President Rodríguez.

Venezuela remains resolute in its stance against foreign intervention and reaffirms its commitment to defending its sovereignty against any external force seeking to undermine its independence.