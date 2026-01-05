“Israeli” Air Raids Target Multiple Lebanese Towns In Ceasefire Violation

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation carried out multiple air raids on Monday targeting buildings in the Lebanese towns of Aanan, Kfar Hatta, al-Manara, and Ain al-Tineh, in what Lebanese sources described as continued violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Media reports in the western Bekaa said that the strikes hit buildings that had previously been threatened in Ain al-Tineh and al-Manara. The Lebanese National News Agency said the occupation bombed the home of martyr Sharhabil al-Sayyed, who was assassinated last year, in the town of al-Manara.

Meanwhile, reports in southern Lebanon said “Israeli” warplanes targeted a previously threatened house in the town of Aanan, located in the Jezzine district, and carried out a separate air raid on Kfar Hatta in the Sidon district.

The attacks come amid repeated “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire, raising concerns over further escalation along the Lebanese front.

Earlier in the day, the spokesperson for the “Israeli” occupation forces, Avichay Adraee, issued a series of bombing threats against several locations in Lebanon, including areas in the south and the Bekaa Valley.

According to statements released by Adraee, four threats were directed at Aanan and the Hammarah area in the Bekaa, where the occupation claimed the presence of infrastructure linked to Hamas, without providing evidence.

Additional threats were issued against Kfar Hatta and Ain al-Tineh, alleging Hezbollah-related infrastructure.