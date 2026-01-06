Iran Detains Mossad Operative Accused of Fueling Unrest in Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian security forces say they have arrested an individual linked to the “Israeli” entity’s Mossad intelligence service who was operating covertly among rioters in Tehran, as sporadic unrest continues in several parts of the country.

According to a statement released by police on Monday, the suspect was identified while actively mixing with rioters in the capital and was detained after intelligence monitoring. Authorities said he had served as a coordinator between foreign handlers and local ringleaders during recent disturbances.

Footage published by Iranian police showed parts of the suspect’s confessions, in which he described how recruitment, training, and communication were carried out by networks connected to Mossad. He claimed he was recruited through social media by an organization based in Germany and tasked with missions coordinated from abroad.

The detainee said potential recruits were selected through platforms such as Instagram and Telegram, based on their online activity, and were promised logistical and financial support. He added that he was instructed on what equipment to buy, how to assemble materials and where to operate.

According to his account, he was initially ordered to enter crowded marketplaces, chant slogans, record videos, and send the footage back to his handlers. He later said his movements and activities were monitored through his mobile phone, with all instructions delivered remotely via calls and messaging applications.

Iran’s Police Chief, Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, said security forces have carried out targeted arrests of individuals who incited unrest both online and on the streets. He stated that some of those detained were receiving foreign currency payments in exchange for provoking disorder.

Unrest has flared in parts of Iran since late December following a sharp decline in the national currency. Iranian officials say the United States and the “Israeli” entity moved quickly to exploit public frustration by activating trained agents to destabilize the country and undermine national security.

US President Donald Trump has openly issued threats against Iran while voicing support for the rioters. Iranian authorities, while acknowledging citizens’ right to peaceful protest, have repeatedly warned against foreign-backed efforts to turn demonstrations into violence.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has called for dialogue with protesters who have legitimate economic grievances, while stressing that riots driven by foreign interference must be confronted. He said the surge in currency instability bears “the hand of the enemy.”

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf echoed that stance on Monday, saying public demands should be heard but warning that individuals tied to foreign intelligence services seeking to hijack protests must be dealt with decisively.

Armed Forces Chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said the US and the "Israeli" entity are attempting to exploit the unrest to offset their failure in what he described as a recent military aggression against Iran, reaffirming that Iran will not tolerate external interference in its internal affairs.