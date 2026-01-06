“Israel” Strikes Several Regions across Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

As part of its continuous blatant aggression against Lebanon, “Israel” has carried out a series of air attacks across southern and eastern Lebanon.

“Israeli” forces launched separate attacks on the towns of al-Manara in the Beqaa region and Jezzine district in southern Lebanon on Monday.

The raids followed “Israeli” warnings that prompted dozens of families to leave targeted villages amid increased drone activity.

According to the “Israeli” military, the strikes focused on what it claimed were Hezbollah and Hamas sites.

An army spokesperson said earlier that air operations were planned against “military infrastructure” in the villages of Hammara and Ain el-Tineh in eastern Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, as well as Kfar Hatta and Annan in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera quoted a Hamas source as saying that the occupation authorities are fabricating false pretexts to justify their ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and in Lebanon.

The source added that “Israeli” claims about the presence of resistance infrastructure in Lebanon are baseless and are being used as a pretext to legitimize continued attacks.

After midnight, an airstrike hit a three-story building in the industrial zone south of Saida, southern Lebanon. The Ministry of Public Health has not issued an official casualty figure, while some Lebanese media reported two injuries among the workers.

Ain al-Hilweh, located near Sidon, is the largest refugee camp in Lebanon. According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA], it is the largest of the 12 Palestinian refugee camps in the country and is home to about 80,000 people, out of approximately 250,000 Palestinian refugees living in Lebanon.

On Monday, a drone attack on a car in the southern village of Braikeh injured two people, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported.

The incident comes a day after an “Israeli” strike hit a vehicle in the Ayn al-Mizrab area, north of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, killing two people.

Under the ceasefire agreement, "Israeli" occupation forces were expected to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025, but the entity has refused to pull out its forces.

The resistance group has repeatedly said it will not disarm as long as Israeli forces occupy parts of southern Lebanon and continue to launch attacks, warning that ongoing violations risk collapsing the already fragile truce.