Iran’s Araqchi Raps Trump’s ‘Law of the Jungle’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that US President Donald Trump’s approach of speaking about peace through coercion amounts to promoting the “law of the jungle”, warning that such behavior undermines decades of international efforts to build a rules-based global system.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting with members of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Monday, Araqchi said Trump’s rhetoric shows an attempt to legitimize a world in which might makes right, stressing that this runs counter to the collective pursuit of peace through diplomacy and dialogue.

Denouncing the US aggressions and Washington’s illegal and unlawful behavior toward the rest of the world, Araqchi noted that when Trump speaks of peace in the language of force, he is in effect advocating a system in which whoever has greater power can do whatever they want.

He said such an approach means dismantling the achievements of the international community over the past 80 years since World War II, during which efforts have been made to organize the international system on the basis of law and international norms.

“This represents a new and troubling development that has turned into a major concern for almost all countries and many thinkers in international relations,” Araqchi stated.

The top Iranian diplomat further stated that lawmakers were briefed on the latest situation in Venezuela and recent developments there. He noted that the embassy of Iran in Caracas remains fully operational, with the ambassador and staff continuing their work.

He added that productive discussions were also held on economic diplomacy and how foreign policy could help meet the country’s needs.

According to Araqchi, lawmakers and officials also exchanged views on the capacities of neighboring countries and ways to make better use of those opportunities.