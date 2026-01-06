Lebanon’s Aoun: ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon Aim to Kill Efforts to Halt Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has strongly condemned the latest “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon, warning that the continued attacks are deliberately timed to undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at halting the ongoing escalation.

In a statement issued following “Israeli” strikes that targeted several towns in the Beqaa Valley and South Lebanon, extending as far as the outskirts of the coastal city of Saida, Aoun said the attacks raise serious questions, particularly as they come on the eve of the scheduled meeting of the International Monitoring and Implementation Mechanism [IMIM] body, tasked with working to end hostilities.

The Lebanese president noted that the committee is expected to discuss concrete measures to restore security and stability in South Lebanon, including the withdrawal of “Israeli” occupation forces to the internationally recognized Blue Line, the release of Lebanese detainees, and the completion of the Lebanese Army’s deployment in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

He stressed that "Israel’s" continued aggression reflects a clear intent to derail all domestic, regional, and international efforts aimed at containing the escalation, despite Lebanon’s cooperation with these initiatives.

In parallel, the head of the Lebanese state underlined that Lebanon has shown full engagement with international mediation efforts at multiple levels, pointing to steps taken by the Lebanese government to assert state authority south of the Litani River.

Aoun emphasized that the Lebanese Army is carrying out these measures “with professionalism, commitment, and precision,” in accordance with government decisions and international obligations.

Renewing his appeal to the international community, Aoun urged decisive action to curb “Israel’s” repeated violations and aggression against Lebanon, stressing the need to prevent further destabilization and to ensure the success of mechanisms intended to end hostilities and restore security in the south.