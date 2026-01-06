Iran: We’re Not to Submit to US Domination

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Deputy Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi strongly rejected recent threats by US President Donald Trump, stating that Iran will not submit to American domination.

In remarks on Tuesday morning, Vahidi stated that the United States is in a phase of strategic decline, arguing that the mechanisms it once relied on to dominate the world have lost effectiveness, forcing Washington to resort to force, war, terrorism, and plunder to pursue its objectives.

He added that actions such as kidnapping the president of a sovereign country or the assassination of Martyr Soleimani do not demonstrate power, but rather reflect humiliation and signs of collapse.

The IRG deputy commander said the outcome of Martyr Soleimani’s efforts and struggles was Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which, according to him, exposed the true nature of the “Israeli” entity to the world and has resulted in it becoming the most widely despised regime globally.

Vahidi stressed that “contrary to enemy assumptions, the assassination of Martyr Soleimani did not weaken Iran.” Instead, he said “the Iranian nation has grown stronger, and Soleimani’s path and influence continue to guide the resistance more powerfully than before.”

Concluding his remarks, he asserted that “Iran does not fear its enemies and will not submit to US domination, adding that “steadfastness will ensure that the future belongs to the Iranian nation, and that enemy rhetoric should not be a cause for intimidation.”